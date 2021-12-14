Giants Reportedly Get Encouraging News On Leonard Williams

The Spun

When Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams left Sunday’s game with an elbow injury, it looked like his season was over. But upon further testing, Williams’ diagnosis has the team optimistic about his status going forward.

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Pro Bowl DT could be back as soon as next week.

“Tests on [Leonard Williams] arm/elbow came back better than expected,” tweeted Raanan.

Adding, “Optimism internally he can play again this year, possibly even as early as this week. Williams known for toughness. Never missed a game [because] of injury in career. So wouldn’t rule it out.”

The Giants D-Lineman started every game for the team this season and once again is a stout force in the middle for Joe Judge’s defense. Williams has compiled 62 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Since switching locker rooms at MetLife Stadium, Leonard Williams has really seen a jump in production.

While always a lengthy, athletically-gifted and disruptive player on the line, his play with the Giants is more in line with what pundits thought when he was selected sixth overall out of USC.

