Giants Reportedly Have Clear Target In The First Round

With the free-agent signing of Kenny Golladay earlier this offseason, it’s no secret that the New York Giants are looking to buff their receiving corps heading into 2021. And according to recent reports, the overwhelming belief around the franchise is that trend will continue during opening night of tonight’s draft.

The Giants are expected to draft a wide receiver with their No. 11 overall pick — specifically one out of Tuscaloosa.

According to NYG insider Jordan Raanan, the team will look to select DeVonta Smith as their first option. If the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is already off the board by the time they get their pick, they will reportedly go with his former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle.

The prevailing thought as of last night was Giants end up with an Alabama WR at pick 11. Keep an eye on whether DeVonta Smith gets selected No. 6 by Miami. Otherwise Jaylen Waddle. #NFLDraft2021 #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 29, 2021

If either of these Crimson Tide rookies were to be drafted by the Giants, they would join a solid wide receiver group featuring Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. Pairing that alongside a returning superstar in Saquon Barkley, New York’s offensive weapons would look pretty dangerous in 2021.

That being said, the Giants may have some more glaring issues elsewhere.

For years now, Dave Gettleman and the front office has unsuccessfully worked to build an effective offensive line for the franchise. In last year’s draft, New York selected Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick (first tackle off the board). Through 15 starts at left tackle in 2020, the former Georgia standout allowed 57 quarterback pressures — 14 more than any other left tackle in the league. According to Pro Football Focus’ final rankings, the Giants clocked in as the No. 31 offensive line in the NFL.

Should the Giants take the flashy receiver option or continue to build a struggling offensive line?