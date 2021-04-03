Giants Reportedly Have Interest In Former Patriots Star

Signing big-name free agents like Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Matthew Judon, Trent Brown, Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor, as well as bringing back players like Cam Newton, David Andrews, Lawrence Guy and James White — the New England Patriots have been undoubted winners this offseason.

But, one familiar name isn’t on that long list of 2021 roster talent. Veteran Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty is currently testing the free-agent waters.

While the 33-year-old defensive star hasn’t ruled out a return to New England, he’s reportedly trying to keep his options open.

According to recent reports from NFL insider Ryan Dunleavy, the New York Giants are interested in acquiring the longtime corner. That interest is reportedly mutual.

I’ve heard there’s mutual interest between #Giants and Jason McCourty, but they won’t be only ones https://t.co/mK7IXrZnKO — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) March 31, 2021

Starting 11 games for the Pats in 2020, the 12-year pro logged 42 total tackles. Through his career so far, McCourty has recorded 18 interceptions, nine forced fumbles and 723 tackles.

With his wealth of experience at the position, McCourty could provide a veteran presence on a younger Giants secondary — potentially joining James Bradberry, Jabril Peppers, Logan Ryan and Adoree’ Jackson. In 2020, New York finished 16th in the NFL in opposing passing yards allowed with 237.9 per game.

McCourty is excited to take on that mentorship role in his near NFL future, whether it be in New York or elsewhere.

“I just want to be somewhere I’m wanted and an opportunity to compete and help the guys around me,” McCourty said. “As an older player now, I really look forward and love being able to mentor the younger guy, and be able to kind of help them grow, as well as going out there competing and trying to win games.”