Giants Reportedly Make Decision On New Play Caller

In wake of Jason Garrett’s firing, it appears the New York Giants found a new play caller.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will take over Garrett’s duties going forward.

Kitchens currently serves as a senior offensive assistant for the team.

Freddie Kitchens now will take over the Giants’ play-calling responsibilities. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2021

The 46-year-old coach takes the reins of New York’s offense after coming to the Big Apple as a tight ends coach in 2020, before shifting titles.

Kitchens is best known as the former head coach of the Cleveland Browns. In 2019, Kitchens rose through Cleveland’s ranks all the way to HC.

The longtime assistant landed with the Browns initially as a running backs coach in 2018, then graduated to offensive coordinator the same year.

A likely successor to Jason Garrett as the Giants' play caller is current tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens. He stepped into that role last year when Garrett was out for a game due to COVID-19. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 23, 2021

Baker Mayfield‘s performance improved with Kitchens running the offense, so much so that the organization thought it would be wise for him to take over as the head man.

He posted a 6-10 record for the loaded Browns and was subsequently fired. Kitchens stepped into the Giants’ play calling role for one game last season when Garrett came down with COVID.

The Giants are hoping a change at OC can spark Daniel Jones and New York’s offense. The Giants have averaged just 18.9 points per game this season, good for 25th in the league.

Joe Judge admitted that his coaching staff has to put Giants players in a better position to succeed https://t.co/BMK1zceBcM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 23, 2021

Some say the writing was on the wall for Garrett after Joe Judge‘s postgame comments Monday night. The second-year head coach put the blame at the foot of the coaches.

Freddie Kitchens gets his first crack at turning around the offense next Sunday against the improving Eagles.