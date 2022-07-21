Giants Reportedly Sign Former All-Star Pitcher

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 27: A general view during the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on April 27, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After winning a franchise record 107 games in 2021, the San Francisco Giants are off to a slower pace in 2022. But in an effort to finish strong and secure their playoff spot, they're adding an All-Star arm.

According to Oakland A's broadcaster Jessica Kleinschmidt, the Giants have agreed to a deal with right-handed pitcher Trevor Rosenthal. Per the report, it's a one-year deal for the former All-Star.

Rosenthal rose to prominence with a pretty strong six-year run with the St. Louis Cardinals between 2012 and 2017. He maintained an ERA of 2.99 and made the All-Star Game in 2015.

But a series of injuries have largely derailed his career. He missed the entire 2018 and 2021 seasons due to major surgeries, including Tommy John surgery in 2018.

Given that we haven't seen Trevor Rosenthal play at all in nearly two years, it's safe to be skeptical about the kind of impact he can have for the San Francisco Giants.

The San Francisco Giants are currently 48-43 - prohibitively behind the LA Dodgers in the NL West title race. But they're still within striking distance of a Wild Card spot.

Maybe Trevor Rosenthal can be a difference maker for the Giants right now. At worst, he can give them an audition for a potential contract next season.

