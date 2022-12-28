Giants Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pick

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants have made a roster move on Wednesday afternoon.

They have reportedly signed linebacker Jarrad Davis to their 53-man roster off the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Davis has played in three games this season but has only totaled three tackles (one solo). This comes after he played in nine games for the New York Jets last season, totaling 25 tackles (18 solo).

Before that, he had a first stint with the Lions from 2017-20 after he was their first-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

For his career, he's appeared in 67 games and has compiled 332 tackles (220 solo), 10.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, and 10 passes defended.

It remains to be seen if the Giants will have him active for this Sunday's Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Giants will secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.