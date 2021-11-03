The Giants Have Reportedly Signed A New Wide Receiver

In response to multiple injuries on the wide receiver corps, the New York Giants have added former All-Pro return specialist Pharaoh Cooper.

The team signed Cooper to the practice squad on Wednesday, per Giants insider Art Stapleton.

During his most-recent season with the Carolina Panthers in 2020, Cooper primarily served as a punt and kick returner. Through 16 games of action, he only logged five receptions for 73 yards. His best receiving season came in 2019 when he notched 243 yards and a touchdown through 13 games with the Arizona Cardinals.

If Cooper is to be elevated from the practice squad, it will likely be to provide depth at the wide receiver position.

As of right now, the Giants only have three healthy wide receivers: backups Darius Slayton, John Ross and Collin Johnson. Kenny Golladay (knee), Kadarius Toney (thumb) and Dante Pettis (shoulder) are all questionable to play in Week 9. Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) has been given a doubtful designation.

Golladay did not participate and Toney was limited in today’s practice. If one or more of these questionable receivers are held out on Sunday, Cooper’s chances of elevation from the practice squad will increase.

John Ross led the team in receiving with two receptions for 72 yards during Monday’s narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Giants will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders (who are currently dealing with wide receiver issues of their own) on Sunday.