Giants Reveal Reason For Wide Receiver's Excused Absence

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was excused from practice on Tuesday, much to the confusion of Giants insiders. But the given reason is particularly interesting.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed that Slayton was excused from practice in order to speak with general manager Joe Schoen. That meeting was apparently very productive - for the Giants at least.

Slayton was back with the Giants at practice on Wednesday but with a change to his contract. He apparently agreed to take a pay cut in order to rejoin the team.

Slayton has a base salary of $2.54 million heading into this season. But the Giants could save nearly all of that money in cap space by releasing him.

This contract rework will probably save Slayton's roster spot for this season.

Darius Slayton was a fifth-round pick by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft after a decent career at Auburn. In his first two seasons, he appeared to be on the verge of becoming a star.

Slayton had 98 receptions for 1,491 yards and 11 touchdowns over his first two seasons. But last season his production took a pretty deep nosedive.

Slayton finished the 2021 season with 26 receptions for 339 yards and two touchdowns. He caught less than half of his targets as the Giants had a bottom three passing attack.

Will Darius Slayton have a bounceback year in 2022?