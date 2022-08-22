Giants Rookie Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 03: The helmet of running back Ahmad Bradshaw #44 of the New York Giants sits on the grass before the start of the Giants and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on December 3, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants suffered some notable injuries in last night's preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Sadly, one of those injuries turned out to be season-ending.

According to ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan, rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers suffered a torn ACL in the 25-22 win. Beavers was seen wearing a knee brace as he left the locker room last night.

The former Cincinnati Bearcats star turned sixth-round draft pick is now out for the season. He was competing for a spot at inside linebacker in training camp.

Beavers was a two-time All-AAC selection who really broke out as a senior in 2021. He had 98 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 14 games.

Darrian Beavers played his first two college football seasons at UConn, starting six of 24 games while making 38 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks.

Beavers transferred to Cincinnati in 2019 and really caught on starting 10 games in each of his first two years with the Bearcats.

2021 was his masterpiece though - as it was for many players on the team. The Bearcats went undefeated in the regular season and reached the College Football Playoff, becoming the first Group of Five team to achieve that feat.

Beavers parlayed his success with the Bearcats into an NFL contract. Now he has to get healthy to show the Giants that he deserved their trust.

Meanwhile, rookie first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux will miss some time, but not too much. A knee injury that some fans feared the worst of turned out to be an MCL sprain with a three-week layoff.