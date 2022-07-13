Giants Safety Names Biggest Change With New Coaching Staff

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It's a new era for Giants football.

After a disastrous final year under Joe Judge, former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is now calling the shots in East Rutherford. And one Giants player is already noticing one major difference since the new regime took over.

During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," NYG safety Julian Love spoke on the biggest change he's seen since Judge and his staff left the building.

“The biggest thing so far has been just transparency from the top down,” Love said. “I think any worker, that’s what you want. You want to know what your boss is thinking, what he expects from you, and that’s what it’s been so far."

"It’s been great to get to know Coach Dabes," Love continued. "He’s very eccentric, I guess you could say. He has a lot of energy. You can see him wearing his all-black suit every day with the J’s on. He’s a different breed as a coach. It’s been good just to get to know these guys.”

Since joining the team in 2019, Love has seen three coaching staffs come and go. But this one already appears to be getting off to a good start.