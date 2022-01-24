Bengals cornerback Eli Apple threw some major shade at a couple of his former teams on Sunday. After getting some grief from Giants and Saints fans following his clutch play against the Titans, Apple responded on Twitter.

“Idk which fan base I hate more,” Cincy’s CB tweeted. “Prolly the Saints but It’s close wit the Giants it’s a toss up.”

Apple wasn’t exactly the corner that the Giants expected to get when they selected him in the first-round of the 2016 NFL draft. Outside of a few promising moments, the former Ohio State Buckeye’s career has been rather forgettable to this point.

The Giants shipped Apple out of town to New Orleans where he started 25 games for the Saints. But drew the ire of a decent amount of its fanbase with his play. As far as NFL fans go, the Giants and Saints are widely regarded as a couple of the best fanbases in football.

But when those fans saw Apple make a key play to help send the Cincinnati Bengals to their first AFC Championship game since 1988, they couldn’t help but wonder where that kind of play was in their respective locales.

Apple didn’t hesitate to fire back. “When’s that Giants playoff game start?” the Bengals corner asked a New York fan that said “the feeling’s mutual.”

“New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever,” Apple laughed. “It’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains.”

There’s certainly no love lost between Apple and his former team’s fanbases. But he was sure to back his fans in Cincinnati. Saying they’re “the most loyal and knowledgable.”