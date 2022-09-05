Giants Sign Notable Cornerback To Practice Squad

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants have added a cornerback to their practice squad.

According to Jordan Raanan, the team has signed Fabian Moreau. Moreau played (and started) 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons last year and Raanan wouldn't be surprised if he's on the active roster pretty quickly.

Moreau finished the season with 61 total tackles (44 solo), one fumble recovery, and 11 passes defended.

Before that, he spent four seasons with the Washington Commanders after he was picked in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He's appeared in 76 games and has amassed 186 total tackles (128 solo), three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 25 passes defended.

If Moreau practices well with the team this week, there's a chance that he could be on the active roster heading into Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

More likely, he'll be promoted for Week 2 so his salary doesn't have to be fully guaranteed.