Giants Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The New York Giants sought some wide receiver/return help on Wednesday.

Per Art Stapleton of USA Today Network, the G-Men worked out WRs Chester Rogers and Jaydon Mickens; and will reportedly sign Mickens to the practice squad.

The five-year veteran last suited up for Jacksonville where he played in six games, returning six punts and eight kicks for a total of 265 yards. Prior to that, Mickens was a part of the Super Bowl champion Bucs where he played for two-and-a-half seasons and tallied 680 return yards.

At 28-years-old, Mickens still has plenty of speed to burn and could provide a spark to a Giants team that ranks bottom-five in both kick and punt return yards.

New York is trying to cling to a playoff spot after going 0-3-1 in its last four games.

With just four teams left on the schedule, it'll be all hands on deck.