Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Monday

The New York Giants signed a wide receiver to their practice squad on Monday afternoon.

The team officially announced the signing of former Bills receiver Robert Foster.

Foster played with the Bills from 2018-19 before he played with the Washington Commanders in 2020. His best individual season came in 2018 when he finished with 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns.

For his career, he's racked up 32 receptions for 642 yards and three touchdowns.

Before he got into the NFL, he played his college football at Alabama. He was a member of the Crimson Tide from 2014-17 and finished his career with 35 receptions for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

The Giants are pretty banged up at receiver right now so there's a chance that Foster could be activated to the 53-man roster before next Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.