Giants Suffer Major Injury Loss Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game

The New York Giants got more bad injury news on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after they got the news that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson would be out for the season, it was reported that cornerback Adoree Jackson would be out for four-to-six weeks with an MCL sprain. The report first came from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jackson injured that MCL while he was returning a punt during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.

This is his second season with the Giants after spending the previous four with the Tennessee Titans. He currently has 51 total tackles (40 solo), seven passes defended, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

The Giants will try and withstand his loss as they try and lock up a playoff spot in the final month and a half of the regular season.

They're set to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. ET.