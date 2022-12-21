Giants Waive Former Starting Linebacker

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Tae Crowder's time as a New York Giant has come to an end.

On Tuesday, New York announced that it decided to waive the 25-year-old linebacker after 13 games and eight starts this season.

The Giants drafted Crowder in the seventh round out of Georgia back in 2020 and he's been a pretty steady presence in the lineup ever since.

In three seasons with the franchise, Crowder has appeared in 41 total games, starting 31 of them. In all that playing time, the former Bulldogs linebacker tallied 232 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six QB hits, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a touchdown.

The move comes after Crowder's recent complaints about playing time and a "Free Me" tweet. The Giants seemingly granted his wish after being a healthy scratch last game.

Crowder now hits the waiver wire and should draw some interest from plenty of teams around the league.