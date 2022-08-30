Giants Wide Receiver Has Brutally Honest Admission On Trade Rumors

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants are reportedly fielding trade calls for veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton.

When asked about this trade possibility on Tuesday, Slayton gave a humorous response.

"Their job is to do what’s best for this team. So if somebody calls them and like if the Rams called and were like we’ll give you Aaron Donald for Darius Slayton, I mean I’d make that trade, too," he said, per New York insider Pat Leonard.

After joining the Giants as a fifth-round draft pick in 2019, Slayton led the team in receiving in each of his first two seasons. His production dropped significantly in 2021, logging career-lows in catches (26), yards (339) and touchdowns (2) through 13 game appearances.

Slayton missed four games to injury and surrendered targets to 2021 additions Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney. This year, the Giants added rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson with a second-round draft pick.

A hamstring injury kept Slayton off the field for a significant portion of this year's offseason. He logged just one catch for 17 yards during two preseason games.

Slayton made it past this afternoon's 53-man roster deadline, but a trade deal could very well be on the horizon.