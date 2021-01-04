Giants Wide Receiver Is Furious With The Eagles Tonight

The New York Giants needed the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Washington Football Team in order to make the playoffs.

It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. It also didn’t look like the Eagles were really trying to win.

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson opted to go for it on a fourth down attempt, passing on a game-tying field goal try. Later, he took Jalen Hurts out of the game, replacing his starting quarterback with Nate Sudfeld.

It hasn’t gone well for the Eagles, who trail the Football Team, 20-14, late in the fourth quarter.

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is not happy.

“Why on gods green earth is Jalen Hurts not in the game,” he tweeted.

Later, he shared more thoughts.

“This is sickening,” he added. “You play the game to win point blank period JJ Watt said it best the other day outside of how it effects us this just disrespectful to the game.”

He’s not wrong, but the Giants didn’t win enough games, either.

New York is 6-10 on the season and 99 times out of 100, that’s not good enough for a playoff berth. It doesn’t appear it will be this year, either.