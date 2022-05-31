Giants Wide Receiver Named Potential Cut Candidate

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 08: The helmet of Antrel Rolle #26 of the New York Giants is seen prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are gradually retooling their roster under new management. That could mean moving on from a 2019 draft pick who showed tremendous promise early in his career.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus identified fourth-year wide receiver Darius Slayton as a candidate to get released or traded. While his article focused on post-June 1 moves with altered cap ramifications, Slayton's situation won't change after Wednesday.

Spielberger pointed to the Giants already cutting Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry to save cap space and drafting Kentucky wideout Wan'Dale Robinson in the second round.

It isn't a shocking (or new) suggestion. Before the 2022 NFL Draft, The Athletic's Dan Duggan said the Giants were shopping Slayton and could consider cutting him if they don't find a taker.

Slayton's salary will increase to $2.5 million in the final year of his rookie deal after unlocking incentives based on performance and playing time. The Giants may not feel he warrants the raise after only securing 26 of 58 targets for 339 receiving yards in 13 games last season.

However, Spielberger believes Slayton could draw trade interest, as he commenced his NFL career by scoring eight touchdowns in 2019.

"Slayton represents an interesting trade candidate for teams in need of a quality deep threat who can take the top off a defense, and he could bounce back off a down year and regain the form he showed early in his career," he wrote. "Plenty of teams could use a player with his skill set, with the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans seemingly at the top of a long list of potential suitors."

If the Giants started exploring Slayton's trade value a month ago, it's possible suitors are waiting to see if they can get him off free agency instead. But it's hardly an insurmountable salary for a team with cap room waiting to gamble on a talented 25-year-old.