Giants Wide Receiver Reportedly Won't Play Tonight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants carries the ball after a catch during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

During the 2021 NFL season, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney flashed his first-round potential.

In Weeks 4 and 5, Toney racked up 267 receiving yards before suffering an injury that cost him a few weeks. After having a full offseason to get healthy, fans were excited to see what Toney could do in 2022.

Unfortunately, they won't be able to see that during tonight's preseason game against the New England Patriots. Toney reportedly tweaked his knee at practice and won't play as a result.

"WR Kadarius Toney, who appeared to tweak his leg/knee, in Tuesday’s practice won’t play tonight, per source," Giants reporter Dan Duggan said. "Toney and the rest of the injured players were left in New Jersey to rehab."

"As for the healthy starters, think they could play as little as a series or as much as a quarter. Imagine the better they look, the shorter their night," he continued.

Toney finished his rookie season with 39 receptions for 420 yards.

Can he break out in 2022?