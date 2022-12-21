Giants Worked Out Notable Running Back Tuesday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view during a game between the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

The Giants already have 1,100-yard rusher Saquon Barkley in their backfield, but that didn't stop them from looking to add some depth on Tuesday.

Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, New York worked out former Rams running back Darrell Henderson.

Henderson was let go of by LA after a four-year career with the team where he helped bring a Super Bowl to the City of Angels in 2021.

A third-round pick out of Memphis, Henderson played in 50 games for the Rams, starting 28. In those appearances he totaled 1,742 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, often stepping in admirably for the team's starting running backs.

The Giants currently have Barkley, veteran Matt Breida and second-year back Gary Brightwell on the depth chart.

New York's running game hasn't been the strongest of late, with Saquon not touching the 100-yard mark since Nov. 13. So perhaps Henderson can add a little more thunder to Barkley's lightning.