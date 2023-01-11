Giants Worked Out Notable Wide Receiver Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants worked out veteran wide receiver James Washington on Tuesday.

Washington was released by the Dallas Cowboys prior to the team's final regular-season game of the 2022 season.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher was initially expected to be a starting WR option for the Cowboys at the start of the year. Unfortunately, he suffered a foot injury on the first day of training camp practice that held him out on IR for much of the season.

Washington played just 15 offensive snaps in two games after his return from the injured reserve.

The 26-year-old wideout signed a one-year, $1.035 million contract with the Cowboys after they traded away Amari Cooper. He was supposed to serve as a replacement for Michael Gallup as he recovered from last year's ACL tear. Dallas signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton late in the 2022 season, making the need for Washington nonexistent.

The Giants are extremely limited at the wide receiver position as they head into the postseason. Darius Slayton is the team's top pass catcher followed by Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James.

If he signs with the team, Washington could help the G-Men on their postseason run, or even during the 2023 season.