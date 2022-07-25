Giants Worked Out Veteran Free Agent On Monday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Eric Ebron #85 of the Pittsburgh Steelers waves to fans after the Steelers' 27-3 win during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Giants worked out a former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end on Monday.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Giants wanted to take a look at Eric Ebron as training camp is just around the corner.

Ebron spent the last two seasons with the Steelers before he became an unrestricted free agent back in March. He started 15 games in 2020 for them and racked up 558 receiving yards and five touchdowns off 56 receptions.

His numbers dipped in 2021 after the team drafted Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Ebron only appeared in eight games and finished with 12 receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Before Ebron signed with the Steelers, he spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and four seasons with the Detroit Lions.

If the Giants were to sign Ebron, he'd be seen as at least the TE2, if not the TE1. Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Atkins are currently the top two tight ends on the depth chart and both had less than 300 yards receiving last season.

We'll have to see if the Giants decide to sign Ebron to a deal this week.