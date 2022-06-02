Gilbert Arenas Shoe Is Coming Back: NBA World Reacts

PHOENIX - DECEMBER 19: Gilbert Arenas #0 of the Washington Wizards drinks water during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on December 19, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Wizards 121-95. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has re-upped with Adidas and will soon be releasing a signature shoe.

Adidas will soon be officially releasing the "Gil Zero" shoe. The pair of kicks will also included the upgraded boost cushioning. It's being rebranded as "Agent Gil."

The first edition of the shoes, featuring a "Hibachi" theme, will launch on June 6.

It looks like plenty of NBA fans are going to try and get their hands on a pair of Arenas' new shoes.

"one of my fav players getting his shoe relaunched the day after my birthday? it’s time," one fan said.

"oh man they did it. I will probably end up getting a pair," another fan commented.

"give me two pairs, i need two pairs..," a fan tweeted.

On the other hand, it's a pretty bizarre move by Adidas to relaunch a signature shoe for a player who's been out of the NBA for some time now.

"Interesting approach to bring back a shoe nobody cared about the first time," one fan wrote.

"Resurrecting a failed signature sneaker of a ringless NBA player who is no longer relevant in Gilbert Arenas is a rather gutsy move by adidas lol," a fan said.

It'll be interesting to see whether or not Adidas makes good money from these. Gilbert Arenas, meanwhile, is certainly getting a pretty sweet deal.