Gio Bernard Reveals The Biggest Appeal Of The Buccaneers

On Tuesday, running back Giovani Bernard signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For the eight-year Cincinnati Bengals veteran, there were plenty of great reasons to sign with the Bucs in 2021: a chance to field passes and handoffs from legendary quarterback Tom Brady, joining the reigning Super Bowl champions, the fact that he’s never won a playoff game since entering the league in 2013 or the warm Florida weather were all some pretty solid motivators.

But, Bernard had one thing in particular in mind when he penned his contract with the franchise.

He can tell the job’s not finished in Tampa Bay.

“The biggest pitch for me was the opportunity to be a part of something that I feel like they’re continuing to build — even though they already won the Super Bowl,” Bernard said in his Wednesday press conference. “I still felt that they were still trying to show, or prove, or whatever it may have been. Even [through] just the little phone calls that I was able to have — it just felt like these guys are still trying to do something great, and they’ve already won it. So that, to me, was just a little bit of a difference from the other teams I was talking with.”

"It just felt like these guys are still trying to go do something great, and they've already won it." 🗣️: @G_Bernard25 pic.twitter.com/Phw1Gz98fH — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 14, 2021

Through eight seasons with Cincinnati, Bernard established himself as a solid all-purpose back — logging 3,697 yards and 22 touchdowns rushing as well as 2,867 yards and 11 touchdowns receiving. The Bucs reportedly sought after the former North Carolina RB for his skills in the passing game.

According to reports from NFL insider Greg Auman of The Athletic, Tampa Bay signed Bernard because of a league-high number of drops from returning running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones in 2020.

With this new level of offense unlocked, the Bucs should be primed for another deep run in 2021.