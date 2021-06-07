Tonight’s United States vs. Mexico game had just about everything you can get in a heated soccer match – the good and the bad.

The good: United States beat Mexico, 3-2, in the CONCACAF Nations League final on Sunday night. Christian Pulisic scored the game winning goal on a penalty kick in the 114th minute.

The bad: United States star Gio Reyna was injured during Pulisic’s goal celebration. The 18-year-old star, who scored earlier in the match, appeared to get drilled in the heat by a can/bottle/cup. Mexican fans appeared to be throwing objects onto the field in anger following the goal.

“I am right in the corner where USMNT celebrated, disgusting what just happened. Some people should spend night in jail tonight, or longer. Gio Reyna got smashed in the temple with a full Coca Cola,” Maximiliano Bretos tweeted.

Here’s a video of what happened:

That simply can’t happen.

Rivalry matches can get heated, but behavior like that from fans is despicable. Hopefully there are significant consequences for any fans who threw objects onto the field tonight.