Gio Reyna Releases Statement Amid World Cup Rumors

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 17: Borussia Dortmund forward Gio Reyna (38) in action during an International friendly against the Seattle Sounders on July 17, 2019, at Century Link Field in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Perhaps the most controversial decision USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter made during the 2022 FIFA World Cup was to neither start or prominently feature star striker Gio Reyna. But with rumors swirling about why Berhalter left him on the bench so often, Reyna has decided to respond.

Taking to Instagram, Reyna admitted to being told prior to the World Cup that his role would be limited and it affected him emotionally on the field and in training. He said that he apologized to his teammates and coach afterwards.

Just before the World Cup, Coach Berhalter told me that my role at the tournament would be very limited. I was devastated. I am someone who plays with pride and passion. Soccer is my life, and I believe in my abilities. I fully expected and desperately wanted to contribute to the play of a talented group as we tried to make a statement at the World Cup.



I am also a very emotional person, and I fully acknowledge that I let my emotions get the best of me and affect my training and behavior for a few days after learning about my limited role. I apologized to my teammates and coach for this, and I was told I was forgiven. Thereafter, I shook off my disappointment and gave everything I had on and off the field.

Reyna went on to admonish those who are continuing to make the matter a bigger issue and said that events are being fictionalized by fans and even members of the USMNT staff.

I am disappointed that there is continuing coverage of this matter (as well as some highly fictionalized versions of events) and extremely surprised that anyone on the U.S. men's team staff would contribute to it. Coach Berhalter has always said that issues that arise with the team will stay "in house" so we can focus on team unity and progress. I love my team, I love representing my country, and I am focusing now only on improving and growing as a soccer player and a person. I hope that going forward each person involved in U.S. Soccer focuses only on what is in the best interest of the men's national team so we can enjoy great success at the World Cup in 2026.

There have been calls to fire Gregg Berhalter over a number of reasons, not the least of which was the team's inability to score a lot of goals during their four World Cup matches. They scored only twice in the group stage and once in the Round of 16 in their loss to the Netherlands.

Many believe that Gio Reyna would have been able to create more goalscoring opportunities than some of the teammates Berhalter deployed instead.

The USMNT has yet to make a final decision on Berhalter for the next World Cup cycle.