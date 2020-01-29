Elle Duncan’s Kobe Bryant Tribute Has Sparked A #GirlDad Movement

The Spun

Kobe Bryant’s untimely death has undoubtedly shaken the sports world to its core. There have been hundreds – if not thousands – of beautiful tributes from Bryant’s former teammates, coaches and friends. But one, done by SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan, has sparked a movement on social media.

Earlier this week, Duncan, who says she only met Bryant once, detailed her experience with him. She says she met him backstage at an event for ESPN in New York and he commented on her pregnant belly – asking her what she was having.

When Duncan replied “a girl”, Bryant expressed his excitement, noting that he had three at the time. Duncan asked Bryant if he planned to have more kids. He said that while his wife wanted a boy, he’d have “five more” girls if he could – because he’s a “girl dad.”

Bryant and his wife Vanessa did have another girl – Capri – this past June.

Duncan’s tribute has gone viral – and it’s sparked a movement among fathers with daughters. The hashtag #girldad has been trending for a number of days – you’ve likely even seen it in your Facebook or Twitter feed.

Athletes, coaches, sportscasters and fans have been getting in on it.

Unfortunately, it often takes a tragedy to be reminded of what’s important in life. Props to Duncan for sharing her story and starting a great movement.


