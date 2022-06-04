Girlfriend Of Heat Star Tyler Herro Raises Troubling Allegations

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 22: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat celebrates after making a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at AdventHealth Arena on August 22, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)

Just days after the Miami Heat were eliminated from the Eastern Conference Finals, star guard Tyler Herro is back in the headlines.

After missing most of the series with an injury, the news isn't getting any better for the former Kentucky standout. Potentially troubling allegations have been raised by his girlfriend.

Katya Elise Henry took to Instagram on Friday night with a message that the social media world believes is about Herro. The message points to Henry being cheated on, though it doesn't specifically mention the Heat guard.

"If you cheat on someone that is willing to do anything for you, you actually cheated yourself out of true loyalty," the message reads.

The message quickly went viral on social media, which makes sense given the fact that Henry has nearly 8 million followers on Instagram.

She also posted a message on Twitter, which read "this hurts," to her over 360,000 followers on the app.

In September, the couple welcomed a baby girl in the world.