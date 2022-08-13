Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 24: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

What a journey it's been for Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett.

After a standout career at Pitt, he was selected by the hometown team in the first round of the 2022 draft and will battle it out with Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the chance to lead the new era of Pittsburgh Steelers football.

Right by his side will be girlfriend and fiancée Amy Paternoster, who played soccer at Princeton and was there for the beginning of Pickett's journey, as well as his call on draft day.

"Day 1 in the books!!" she shared on Instagram. "So excited for my 'little' camper."

"Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life celebrating you," Paternoster said in a June birthday post.

"Not my first time watching Kenny play at Heinz field on a Saturday."

"Words cannot describe how proud I am of you, nor how happy I am to see all of your dreams come true. There is nobody more deserving of this! I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you have yet to accomplish."

With that kind of support system Pickett should be just fine.