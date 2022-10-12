Look: Gisele Appears To Break Silence Amid Tom Brady Rumors

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage, but neither one of them have addressed the outside noise.

However, Bundchen had some interesting activity on Instagram this week.

Bundchen commented on a post that shared the following quote from Jay Shetty: "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

Bundchen replied with the praying hand emoji. Many people believe this is her way of taking a shot at Brady.

A recent report from People stated that Brady and Bundchen have been dealing with marital woes for a decade.

From People:

"[The problems] are 10 years old," the insider said of the couple. "This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them." "Gisele is doing fine," the source told PEOPLE of how the supermodel is handling her future with Brady. "She is getting her stuff in order. They are both over [fighting for their marriage] and it's happening now so they can do their own thing and move on."

Brady's decision to come out of retirement may have heightened their issues.

Only time will tell if Brady and Bundchen can get back on the same page.