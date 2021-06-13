Gisele Bundchen Has 2-Word Nickname For Tom Brady

Tom Brady has accomplished just about as much as you can in the National Football League, winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three regular season MVP awards, among other notable achievements.

However, the legendary quarterback would surely admit that it’s his off-the-field achievements that mean the most to him.

Brady, 43, has been married to Gisele Bundchen since 2009. The couple began dating in 2006 and have two children together. Brady has another child from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele shared a lovable photo with Brady on the beach over the weekend. The supermodel has a two-word nickname for her husband: “forever valentine.”

Brady responded to the adorable post with his own message: “Te Amo Tanto,” a.k.a “I love you so much.”

The superstar quarterback shared a special message for Gisele on Instagram for Mother’s Day earlier this year.

“You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day!” he wrote.

Brady continues to succeed both on and off the field.

The Buccaneers will look to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2021. Tampa Bay is set to open the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Cowboys.