Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence On Divorce From Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen both released official statements regarding their divorce decision on Friday.
Gisele took to Instagram to make her announcement:
With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love will all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.
The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.
I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.
Brady and Gisele had been married for 13 years and have two children together. The NFL superstar also released a statement on Friday.