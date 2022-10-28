Gisele Bundchen Confirms Split From Tom Brady: Fans React
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have officially split up.
The two announced their divorce from one another on Friday morning after 13 years of marriage together. Bundchen has been by Brady's side for almost all of his Super Bowls and also shares two kids with him.
Shortly after the divorce was made public, Bundchen released a statement about it via her Instagram story.
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," the statement read. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve."
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."
"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."
It didn't take long for fans to react to this story, especially because it's so big.
Here's hoping that both Brady and Bundchen can find peace during this time.