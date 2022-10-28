Gisele Bundchen Confirms Split From Tom Brady: Fans React

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have officially split up.

The two announced their divorce from one another on Friday morning after 13 years of marriage together. Bundchen has been by Brady's side for almost all of his Super Bowls and also shares two kids with him.

Shortly after the divorce was made public, Bundchen released a statement about it via her Instagram story.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," the statement read. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."

It didn't take long for fans to react to this story, especially because it's so big.

Here's hoping that both Brady and Bundchen can find peace during this time.