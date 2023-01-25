Gisele Bundchen Is Reportedly Considering Notable Solo Move

HAMBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 03: Gisele Bundchen during her visit of Thalia Book Store on April 3, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images) Tristar Media/Getty Images

Months after their divorce, supermodel Gisele Bundchen appears to be doing just fine without star quarterback Tom Brady.

According to a source for Daily Mail, Bundchen is happy to change her priorities and focus on her career for a change. As well as her children - of course.

"She knows she made the right decision in her life,” the source said after the couple's divorce. “And is focused on her career and her kids."

Bundchen is feeling so good she's ready to make a notable public appearance solo. According to the Daily Mail, she plans to attend the Met Gala.

Here's more via Yahoo:

The source also teased a possible appearance from Bündchen at one of the year’s biggest events: the 2023 Met Gala. “Gisele will do what she needs to do and go where she needs to be, and I think that includes the Met Gala red carpet,” the source said

After spending time to focus on her children and herself for a change, Bundchen is thriving.

"[She] feels confident, strong, and better than she has in a long, long time," the Daily Mail wrote.

Gisele seems to be doing great without Brady.