Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Legendary Soccer Player's Death
On Thursday afternoon, the sporting world mourned the loss of legendary soccer player Pele.
He passed away surrounded by family members after being in the hospital for the past few weeks. He was 82 years old.
The Brazilian superstar was arguably the best player the sport has seen in its history. He helped lead his national team to three World Cup titles and averaged nearly a goal per game during his illustrious career.
After his passing, other sports legends, former presidents and more took to social media to share tributes for the soccer star. That included fellow Brazilian and model Gisele Bundchen.
She shared a photo with Pele to her Instagram story.
"RIP Pele," she said.
Our thoughts are with Pele's family and friends.