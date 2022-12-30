Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Legendary Soccer Player's Death

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, the sporting world mourned the loss of legendary soccer player Pele.

He passed away surrounded by family members after being in the hospital for the past few weeks. He was 82 years old.

The Brazilian superstar was arguably the best player the sport has seen in its history. He helped lead his national team to three World Cup titles and averaged nearly a goal per game during his illustrious career.

After his passing, other sports legends, former presidents and more took to social media to share tributes for the soccer star. That included fellow Brazilian and model Gisele Bundchen.

She shared a photo with Pele to her Instagram story.

"RIP Pele," she said.

Our thoughts are with Pele's family and friends.