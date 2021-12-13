Gisele Bundchen Shares Honest Admission On Infamous Quote

“My husband cannot [expletive] throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”

Gisele Bundchen’s headline-grabbing postgame reaction to Wes Welker’s drop in the final minutes of the Patriots 2012 Super Bowl loss to the Giants still lives in infamy.

In episode five of Tom Brady’s “Man in the Arena” docuseries, Bundschen opened up about the fiery quote defending her husband.

“So I’m drinking wine with [Vince Wilfork’s wife] Bianca, and then in the end, they lost,” Bundchen explained.

“So now we have to go and walk to the freaking elevator, and these guys, who probably had a few drinks [in] them, as well, were like, ‘Your husband sucks! Eli Manning owns your husband! He’s old, he’s got to retire! Just tell him to go home and cry like a baby!’”

Then Brady explained his side.

“We got back to the hotel, and I remember laying in bed, because I didn’t sleep that night, either,” Brady recalled. “I was just laying in bed, and [Gisele] said, ‘I just want to know that I said something.’”

“You can’t say that!” Brady exclaimed.

“I thought I was, like, mild on what I said,” Bundchen said. “I mean, it’s true. How can he do everything? He can’t catch and throw the ball at the same time. That’s just a fact. I knew how hurt he was going to be, and you don’t want somebody saying that about your husband.”

“That’s a ‘no’ situation. Don’t do that,” she continued. “The next morning, when they made it about Wes, it broke my heart, because I was like, are you kidding me? That’s, like, the hardest-working guy I know on that team.”

Brady acknowledged that he wishes he put a better throw on Welker, but he was trying to protect the premier slot receiver from the safety.