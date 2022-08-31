Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field.

Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

While it hasn't been reported that Brady's absence from the Buccaneers had anything to do with his marriage, old comments from Gisele Bundchen are resurfacing on social media.

During an interview earlier this year with British Vogue, Bundchen had an honest comment about her marriage with Brady.

"His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids," Bundchen said. "It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids."

Since Brady decided to come out of retirement roughly a month after making the initial announcement, fans are wondering if there are some issues taking place behind the scenes.

NFL fans probably won't find out what's truly going on in Tampa. That being said, the theories won't stop anytime soon.