Gisele Has Reportedly Given Tom Brady A Final 'Ultimatum'

There has been a lot of outside noise surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage. In fact, it was recently reported that they both hired divorce attorneys.

Even though Brady and Bundchen are going through a rough patch, there's apparently still a path to reconciliation.

According to Us Weekly, Bundchen has given Brady an ultimatum regarding their marriage.

Either Brady will have to leave football behind to save his marriage or risk losing Bundchen for good.

"Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider told the magazine.

Bundchen has reportedly been living separately for the past few months. She has also ditched her wedding ring.

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together.

With the NFL season in full swing, it's tough to envision a scenario where these rumors suddenly go away.