Gisele Is Trending Following Tuesday's Divorce News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With Tuesday's revelation that Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce attorneys, the Brazilian-born supermodel began to trend on social media.

The New York Post's Page Six was the first to break the story after previously reporting on the couple's marital woes during Brady's 11-day training camp absence.

Here's some of what had Gisele trending on Twitter Tuesday:

"Gisele every time Brady throw a pass for the rest of his career," said Josiah Johnson.

"I don’t follow much football but the lil drama between Gisele and her husband is riveting," tweeted Roxane Gay. "I get why she is pissed. Dude promised to retire then unretired. Also she is worth more than him so all the weird fan boys saying she’s gonna take his money…. She doesn’t need it!"

"Honestly I would say I’m sad for Brady because he’s gonna get divorced, it in reality I’m sad for Gisele," another commented. "Brady’s been telling her he’s gonna retire for years and then he un retires…at 45? And for what? He’s already got 7 Super Bowls! That woman is tired."

"Gisele: 'it’s me or football..' Brady:"

Hopefully the two are able to rekindle their marriage and keep their family together. But things haven't really been trending in that direction (publicly at least).