Gisele Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Decision Very Clear

Over the past few weeks, reports have suggested that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are going through a rough patch in their relationship.

Gisele is reportedly unhappy with Brady's decision to come out of retirement. In a recent interview with ELLE, which was released on Tuesday, Gisele admitted "concerns" over her husband continuing to play in the NFL.

Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she told the outlet about Brady, with whom she celebrated 13 years of marriage this year. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.

Bundchen added that she feels like she's done her part and provided support for their family while Brady was away - chasing his NFL dreams.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she said. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

It's clear she was ready for Tom to retire and step away from the game for good so they could enjoy the next phase of their life and relationship together.