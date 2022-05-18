Gisele Opens Up About Raising Kids With Tom Brady

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

From the outside looking in, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's marriage might seem like a fairy tale. However, that's not how the supermodel would describe it.

In an interview with British Vogue, Bundchen opened up about raising a family with Brady.

Since a lot of Brady's time is spent on the gridiron, Bundchen is responsible for most of the family's decisions.

"I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids,” Bundchen said. “His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions."

Raising three children while managing a modeling career may not be easy, but Bundchen certainly feels great at this stage in her life.

"I think I feel better in my forties than I did in my twenties and not just physically, because we’re all told that life is over at 40 and I feel like I’m just beginning," Bundchen added.

The same thing can be said for Brady, who continues to play football at an elite level despite being 44 years old.

It appears Bundchen and Brady just keep getting better with age.