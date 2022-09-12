Gisele Reportedly Makes Decision On Tom Brady's First Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It's been reported that there's a lot of tension between Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, following the QB's decision to come out of retirement.

That was seemingly confirmed when a source with People.com confirmed that Gisele will not be attending the Bucs' first game.

"It's always a big thing when Gisele is coming to watch the game," with extra security and snacks for the family, but "as of right now, there's none of that for Sunday's game," the insider said.

"It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," the source continued. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."

Another source said to be close to the couple revealed that Gisele was very much let down when unretired:

"There's a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that."

"They're hitting a rough patch," they continued. "But I know they're trying, or at least he's trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better."