Gisele Reveals Big Early Decision She Had To Make With Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been going strong for a decade-plus, with multiple children and several Super Bowls, but the relationship faced a big test early.

As documented in Brady’s Man in the Arena documentary, the happy couple faced a big decision early on in their relationship.

Brady was having a child with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, in 2007. At the time, Brady and Bundchen’s relationship was still in the relatively early phases.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback admitted he wondered then, “How is this all going to play out?”

Gisele, meanwhile, was facing a big decision of her own. Could she see herself committing to Brady and everything that came with him?

The answer, of course, is yes.

“I just thought like, I never met a guy that is so sweet, and so gentle and honorable. Just how he is, you know. That I felt like, ‘Oh, I think I have to really think about this,’” Bündchen said. “If you’re choosing this, you’re choosing, you know, to have this child for the rest of your life, and his mom and all of this, you know, this is all gonna be part of your life.”

Brady admitted that the relationship grew stronger because of it.

“Our relationship was built on a really strong foundation because we learned about who I was and who she was at a really early point,” Brady said. “We were, you know, in this together.”