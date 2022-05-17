"Gisele's Husband" Tweet Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Netflix had a clever tweet about Tom Brady on Tuesday morning.

The stream service company referred to Brady as "Gisele Bundchen's husband" which has gotten some funny reactions from NFL fans on Twitter.

Brady is partaking in a new special titled "Greatest Roasts of All Time." That means that some people are going to be allowed to roast him for stuff from his playing career or almost anything in his life.

The NFL world thought that the tweet was great.

Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats Robbie Praw is fired up about this show.

"We can't wait to burn 3-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast," he said. "In all seriousness, it's a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one's better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady."

There's no specific date on when this will be released yet.