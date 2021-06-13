Former Celtics Player Getting Crushed For What He Said About Kyrie

A former Boston Celtics player is taking some heat on social media for what he allegedly said about Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury on Sunday.

Irving had to leave the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks with an ankle injury. The All-Star point guard landed awkwardly on his ankle and was in serious pain. Irving hobbled off the floor and into the locker room.

The Nets later announced he would not return.

“Kyrie Irving is out for the remainder of the game due to a right ankle sprain,” the Nets announced.

This is obviously a crushing blow for Irving and the basketball world as a whole. No one wants to see anyone getting hurt, especially in the playoffs. The Nets are now without both Irving and James Harden, who’s recovering from a hamstring injury.

Former Celtics big man Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis reportedly had a different response to the injury news, though.

Irving appeared to stomp on the Celtics’ midcourt logo following a playoff game in Boston earlier this year. Shortly following the midcourt stomp, a Celtics fan threw a water bottle at Irving as he made his way into the tunnel. That fan has since been arrested and banned from the arena.

Rivalries are fun, but celebrating injuries and hurling bottles is way past the line.