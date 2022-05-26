Glen Davis Linked To Boxing Event: NBA World Reacts

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 14: A general view before a game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on October 16, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

It's been several years since former NBA champion Glen "Big Baby" Davis stepped onto a basketball court. But he might be getting ready to train - for a new sport.

On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Davis has been targeted as a potential fighter for an upcoming pay-per-view event put together by YouTube star Jake Paul. That event is slated for this August.

As for a potential opponent, Paul's Most Valuable Promotions was hoping to pit Davis against another former NBA star - Larry Sanders. However, Sanders is reportedly not available due to Big 3 commitments.

Charania concluded the report by noting that the promotion is seeking another opponent for Davis. As you might expect, NBA fans are already presenting their ideas.

Glen Davis was a second-round pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2007 NBA Draft following a superb career at LSU. As a rookie, Davis got to ride the bench as the Celtics won the NBA title for the first time in over 20 years.

Over the next few seasons, Davis would see a lot of action but very few starts. He came up big for the Celtics in the 2009 NBA Playoffs, averaging over 15 points a game but ultimately losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Davis played his final five seasons with the Orlando Magic and LA Clippers. The 33 games he started for Orlando in the 2012-13 season saw him put up some of the highest numbers of his career.

He has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2015 NBA playoffs.