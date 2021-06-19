Look: Goalie’s Awful Gaffe Leads To Loss vs. Canadiens

The Vegas Golden Knights were just a few minutes away from taking a 2-1 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Well, that was until goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made one of the most costly mistakes we’ve seen in recent playoff history.

Late in the third period, Fleury went behind his net to clear the puck out of the Golden Knights’ zone. However, he accidentally bounced the puck off his own skate and left it out in the open. Canadiens forward Josh Anderson immediately capitalized off Fleury’s mistake, evening up the score with under two minutes remaining in the game.

Anderson’s goal forced overtime in Game 3. Believe it or not, he actually score the game-winning goal in overtime as well.

Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer believes Fleury’s blunder affected the team’s mindset during overtime, telling reporters “I didn’t think we were poor in overtime but there’s no doubt that carried over.”

Here’s footage of the brutal mistake that Fleury made in Game 3:

Vegas captain Mark Stone made sure to defend his goaltender during his postgame interview.

“It was an unfortunate bounce. There’s nothing you can do about it,” Stone said, via ESPN. “Fleury has been great all year. It was one mistake, and we needed to bail him out and we didn’t.”

The Golden Knights will try to tie up their series with the Canadiens tomorrow night.