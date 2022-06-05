Golden State Warriors Veteran Is Out For Game 2

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A general view during the Golden State Warriors game against the San Antonio Spurs at ORACLE Arena on November 11, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to even up the NBA Finals in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics tonight. But they'll be without a key veteran who has been struggling to stay healthy.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game 2. Iguodala has been battling a left cervical injury and is day-to-day in his recovery.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP hasn't featured much for the Warriors in the playoffs this year unfortunately. He was inactive for the entirety of the Western Conference Semifinals and Western Conference Finals before joining the Warriors for Game 1 against Boston.

But Iguodala didn't feature much in that game. He recorded seven points and three assists in 12 minutes off the bench.

Andre Iguodala's first stint with the Golden State Warriors was between 2013 and 2019, during which he helped the Warriors reach the NBA Finals five years in a row. He won the NBA Finals MVP after their title win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015.

Iguodala was traded to the Miami Heat in 2019, and he spent two seasons with them during which he reached the Finals for a sixth time in 2020.

The All-Star guard returned to the Warriors in 2021, but injuries limited him to 31 regular season games and a career-low four points per game.

Will the Warriors overcome this absence and win Game 2?