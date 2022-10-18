Golden Tate Trolls Russell Wilson: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 27: Golden Tate #15 of the New York Giants makes a catch in the third quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 27, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

One of Russell Wilson's former teammates had some fun going at him on Monday night.

Shortly after the Denver Broncos lost another primetime game, Golden Tate roasted Wilson when he tweeted about how Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has scored over half of their points this season.

"Correct me if I’m wrong but @thekidmcmanus has scored OVER half their points this year, scoring 47 of their 91 points? Is that normal?" Tate tweeted.

It didn't take long for NFL fans to react to this troll job from Tate.

Wilson's Broncos fell to 2-4 on Monday night when they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, 19-16. They had numerous chances to put the game away in the second half and overtime but weren't able to do it.

Questions about Wilson will continue to be asked until he starts leading the Broncos to more wins.